Charges dropped after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room

Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department(KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Hays Police Department confirmed charges were dropped after it says, a THC vape pen was found in a terminally ill man’s hospital room.

Police say last Monday, Dec. 19, two officers responded to Hays Medical Center on suspicion of drug possession. When the officers arrived, they found a cancer patient with a vaping device that contained THC, police said. Police confiscated the man’s vape pen and cited him for violating city code.

After learning more about the situation, police spoke to the city’s prosecutor, asking for the ticket to be dismissed. This was approved. Hays Police Chief Don Scheibler discussed his support for dismissing the citation in this case.

“Any time we expect law enforcement officers to be perfect in an imperfect world, we’re going to be disappointed as a society,” Scheibler said. “As law enforcement, we’ll continue to try to do our best to get better every day. That’s ultimately our goal at the Hays Police Department.”

News of the situation rapidly spread, leading to threats to police and the hospital in Hays. There haven’t been any arrests in connection with the threats, but police are continuing to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

After an army serviceman’s dog ran off during a hunting trip in southern Kansas earlier this...
‘Christmas miracle’ Army serviceman’s dog is found after it went missing 5 days ago
12 News
13-year-old girl found safe after going missing late Monday
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
12 News
Minimum-custody inmate back in custody after walking away from work release
KWCH Car Crash generic
Iowa man, Salina man, Great Bend woman killed in Christmas Eve crashes on Kansas highways

Latest News

Kris Kobach statement on Title 42
Attorney discusses what Title 42 decision means for immigrants in Kansas
KU at Liberty Bowl
KU fans in Memphis rally for Jayhawks on eve of Liberty Bowl
Fact Finder Investigation App Tile
Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership
Southwest Airlines in Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Warmer weather not enough to keep nationwide travel woes out of Kansas