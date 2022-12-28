Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

generic
generic(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened last week in southeast Wichita. A man and a woman died from their injuries and a two other men were injured in the quadruple shooting reported last Friday night, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Mission.

Police arrested the suspected gunman late Wednesday afternoon in north Wichita. Police said a chase began after officers located the suspect in a vehicle at 13th and Waco. That vehicle stopped near 31st Street North and Fairview where the man got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police said a response that included K9 handlers, deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft set up a perimeter. K9s tracked the suspect to a backyard in the 3100 block of North Fairview where officers arrested him and recovered a gun. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle from which the suspect fled.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
13-year-old girl found safe after going missing late Monday
12 News
Minimum-custody inmate back in custody after walking away from work release
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
File Graphic
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

Latest News

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory issued for City of Colwich
TikTok ban
Gov. Laura Kelly bans TikTok from state-owned devices
Tmori Wright.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday
Wichita State basketball
Wichita State women’s basketball sets school record in dominant win