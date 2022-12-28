Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department arrested a man in connection with a double murder that happened last week in southeast Wichita. A man and a woman died from their injuries and a two other men were injured in the quadruple shooting reported last Friday night, Dec. 23, in the 900 block of South Mission.

Police arrested the suspected gunman late Wednesday afternoon in north Wichita. Police said a chase began after officers located the suspect in a vehicle at 13th and Waco. That vehicle stopped near 31st Street North and Fairview where the man got out of the vehicle and ran.

Police said a response that included K9 handlers, deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol aircraft set up a perimeter. K9s tracked the suspect to a backyard in the 3100 block of North Fairview where officers arrested him and recovered a gun. Police also arrested the driver of the vehicle from which the suspect fled.

