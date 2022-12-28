Paul Pelosi attack: Suspect enters not-guilty plea

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man who allegedly broke into U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and beat her 82-year-old husband in October pleaded not guilty Wednesday to six charges, including attempted murder, prosecutors said.

The suspect, David DePape, had planned to kidnap the speaker — who was in Washington at the time of the attack — when he broke into the couple’s San Francisco home on Oct. 28, authorities said. Instead, the forty-two-year old severely beat her husband Paul Pelosi with a hammer in an attack that was witnessed by two police officers and shocked the political world. Pelosi later underwent surgery to repair a skull fracture, and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence during a preliminary hearing to move forward. Wednesday’s appearance was another arraignment, a procedural move where the defendant enters a plea on the charges that will be brought to trial.

DePape is still being held without bail; his state case returns to court Feb. 23. The public defender’s office declined to comment. A federal case in which DePape has also pleaded not guilty is also ongoing.

He is charged in state court with attempted murder, first-degree residential burglary, elder abuse, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment and threatening the family member of a public official.

