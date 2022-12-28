Similar stories surface after Andover man unknowingly pays hundreds for car wash membership

By Hailey Tucker and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:07 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After FactFinder 12 helped an Andover man get more than $300 back from a local car wash, many reached out, reporting similar situations. The issue involves Zips Car Wash and people discovering that after paying for a wash, they unknowingly were charged for a membership.

In continuing the investigation, FactFinder 12 shares what you can do if you’re among those improperly charged for a Zips Car Wash membership. Hector Cortez came to FactFinder 12 last week after realizing Zips Car Wash had been charging him more than $30 per month for the membership he never signed up for. He ended up paying them more than $300 for a service he only used once. Cortez admitted he didn’t often check his credit card statements, but would make a habit of doing so regularly after what happened.

To avoid a similar situation, you can contact Zips Car Wash and cancel a membership on the company’s website.

