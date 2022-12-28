Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday

Tmori Wright.
Tmori Wright.(Wichita Police Department)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police say they’ve arrested a suspect in a shooting that critically injured that left a 23-year-old man and a 17-year old girl with life-threatening injuries Tuesday morning.

Tmori Wright, a 24-year-old from Wichita, was arrested on two counts of attempted murder after the shooting that happened in the 1100 block of N. Harding in northeast Wichita just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the victims and Wright knew one another; the victims remain in critical condition after undergoing surgery on Tuesday.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the shooting. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s office.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

