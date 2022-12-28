Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A round of winter weather will hit northwest Kansas Thursday with accumulations of snow and some impact on road conditions throughout the day. It’s not going to be a blizzard, but snow accumulations of around 3-5 inches for Goodland and Colby can be expected with a light northwest breeze. Elsewhere in northwest Kansas, amounts will be light and under 2 inches by the time the snow tapers off mid-late afternoon. There may be a rain/snow mix for southwest Kansas too, but snow will not be accumulating there.

Highs on Thursday will be in the 40s and 50s with dry weather for the rest of central and eastern Kansas.

Look for a cooler day Friday with highs in the 40s and some passing clouds. Travel weather looks much better regionwide Friday afternoon with light winds.

New Years Eve and New Years Day will both be fairly quiet for Kansas. Highs will be around 50 degrees both day and conditions remain dry. However, by Sunday night, our next big system coming through the desert Southwest will bring a chance of rain and snow back across the Plains. Several inches of snow will be possible in western Kansas next Monday. Stay tuned.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. Low: 42.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds late in the day. Wind: SW/NW 10-25; gusty. High: 54

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: N/E 5-10. Low: 27.

Fri: High: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 32 Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 33 Becoming mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 43 Low: 40 Drizzle/light rain likely. Breezy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 27 Decreasing clouds. Breezy.

Wed: High: 44 Low: 23 Mostly sunny.

