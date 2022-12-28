Windy but warm in Wichita area Wednesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are starting off cool this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a nice warm up this afternoon is in store for everyone with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with gusty southerly winds in central/eastern Kansas at 10-25 mph with gusts of 30-40.

Late tonight after midnight in Western Kansas, a rain/snow mix will track in from eastern Colorado along a cold front. We should see a change over to mostly all snow Thursday morning, especially for NW Kansas where 1-3′' of snow will be possible into Thursday afternoon. Snow should begin tapering off by 5 p.m. Eastern Kansas will remain dry, but breezy.

Behind this cold front, we will see cooler high temperatures on Friday and into the weekend. Overall, the Holiday Weekend looks nice and calm.

New Year’s Day will see highs in the 30s and 40s statewide, which is near normal for this time of year. However, a chance of rain/snow returns to the state late Sunday night into Monday night as a powerful storm system is expected to develop over the Southwest U.S. and track towards Kansas. At this time, strong winds, heavy rain/snow all appear to be possible. It is still too early to discuss who gets what, but this is definitely a system to watch!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Wind: S 15-25;gusty. Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 10-20mph. High 54

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 31 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 27 Rainy.

Tue: High: 42 Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

