Windy but warm in Wichita area Wednesday

Statewide warm-up on Wednesday.
Statewide warm-up on Wednesday.(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says we are starting off cool this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s and 40s, but a nice warm up this afternoon is in store for everyone with afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s. Skies will be partly cloudy with gusty southerly winds in central/eastern Kansas at 10-25 mph with gusts of 30-40.

Late tonight after midnight in Western Kansas, a rain/snow mix will track in from eastern Colorado along a cold front. We should see a change over to mostly all snow Thursday morning, especially for NW Kansas where 1-3′' of snow will be possible into Thursday afternoon. Snow should begin tapering off by 5 p.m. Eastern Kansas will remain dry, but breezy.

Behind this cold front, we will see cooler high temperatures on Friday and into the weekend. Overall, the Holiday Weekend looks nice and calm.

New Year’s Day will see highs in the 30s and 40s statewide, which is near normal for this time of year. However, a chance of rain/snow returns to the state late Sunday night into Monday night as a powerful storm system is expected to develop over the Southwest U.S. and track towards Kansas. At this time, strong winds, heavy rain/snow all appear to be possible. It is still too early to discuss who gets what, but this is definitely a system to watch!

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder and breezy. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 58

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Wind: S 15-25;gusty. Low: 39

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and mild. Wind: S 10-20mph. High 54

Fri: High: 50 Low: 32 Mostly cloudy.

Sat: High: 52 Low: 31 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 54 Low: 27 Rainy.

Tue: High: 42   Low: 26 Mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
13-year-old girl found safe after going missing late Monday
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
12 News
Minimum-custody inmate back in custody after walking away from work release
File Graphic
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room

Latest News

Wichita State basketball
Wichita State women’s basketball sets school record in dominant win
Kris Kobach statement on Title 42
Attorney discusses what Title 42 decision means for immigrants in Kansas
KU at Liberty Bowl
KU fans in Memphis rally for Jayhawks on eve of Liberty Bowl
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room