3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.(Source: Nine News Australia via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KONDININ, Western Australia (CNN) - Authorities say a 5-year-old girl and her two younger brothers spent more than two days trapped after a car crash that killed their parents in remote Australia.

The family of five was reported missing after they failed to make it to a Christmas Day celebration. Police found their SUV Tuesday morning in Kondinin, Western Australia, about 174 miles east of the state capital, Perth.

Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, had been killed in a car crash. Authorities say their three children, ages 5, 2 and 1, spent more than two days trapped at the wreck, waiting to be found.

Relatives credit the 5-year-old with saving her youngest brother’s life by freeing him from his car seat.

“If it wasn’t for the 5-year-old undoing the buckle of the 1-year-old’s car seat, he wouldn’t be with us today,” relative Michael Read told Nine News. “She’ll probably not know for a few years.”

Their ordeal was worsened by high temperatures, Read said.

"﻿Basically, they were stuck in the car for the 55 hours in 30-degree [Celsius – about 86 Fahrenheit] heat,” he said. “Nobody knows what they went through.”

Police say the children were taken to the hospital with severe dehydration. They are expected to be OK.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
Most snow will happen Thursday morning
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
generic
Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita
Tmori Wright.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday

Latest News

A local woman walks to the distribution point of humanitarian aid in front of housing which was...
Russia launches massive missile barrage across Ukraine
Rocky and Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus are out on bond after they were charged with manslaughter...
Police: Couple charged in connection to death of 4-year-old girl
The victim's cause of death has been labeled as fatal child abuse syndrome with blunt injuries...
2 accused of manslaughter, cruelty in death of 4-year-old girl
Does It Work? Sheertex tights
Does it Work? Sheertex tights