Empty Bowls gets Helping Hand to help in the fight against hunger

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Every fall, local artists make bowls to raise money for the Kansas Food Bank. East High School ceramics teacher Brenda Lichman, founder and coordinator of the local Empty Bowls program, leads the effort through build-a-bowl events to make one-of-a-kind bowls.

“We’re learning about the ceramic arts, the coloring arts, but we’re learning to come together, make bowls and then bring the community together and eat out of our bowls. And then the biggest concept of Empty Bowls is that once we eat together, we bring home an empty bowl to remind us of all the empty bowls in our community. It’s all about hunger, awareness and taking action,” said Lichman.

After a two year break during Covid, Lichman said this year’s Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off event was a huge success.

“We opened the door and people come running in to find their favorite bowl to support the community and all the money goes to the Kansas Food Bank. So they purchase a bowl, we have culinary artists that come in and our food supporters you know, donate food and our chili and our soup in the gallery was amazing,” she said.

KWCH and DeVaugn James Injury Lawyers gave a Helping Hand.

“I’m with DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers, we love what you’re doing with the Kansas Food Bank and we want to get involved with a check for $1,200. Oh my God! We love what you do with the students. I was surprised. Thank you! Thank you!

