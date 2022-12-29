Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Staff at Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City say they received a late Christmas present when a reticulated giraffe calf was born on Dec. 26. Born at 11:15 a.m., this is the third calf for mom, Cleo, age 9, and dad, Juani, age 13. Zoo staff performed a well-baby check on the 27th after giving mom and baby some time to bond. Mom and baby are doing said to be doing well.

Zoo staff had been monitoring Cleo closely for the last week. Keepers found Cleo in the early stages of giving birth during a morning check. The male calf weighed 185 pounds and was nursing within the next few hours after birth.

The birth is the result of a breeding recommendation from the Giraffe Species Survival Plan Program which coordinates population management for the species within member institutions of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and works to enhance conservation of the species in the wild. In the wild, giraffe populations have decreased by 40% over the last thirty years due to poaching and habitat destruction. Together AZA members and their partners are working to help save giraffes through education, scientific research, field work, public awareness and action.

The calf was born in the indoor quarters. Mom and calf will remain inside for a few days for some bonding time and then outside access will be based on outdoor temperatures. Public viewing inside the giraffe barn may be limited to allow mom and calf privacy. Juani will remain separated from the mother and baby until the newborn is a bit older and steadier on its feet. The public will have a chance to help select the calf’s name next week.

