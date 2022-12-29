Kansas Health Department receiving $3 million to help kids exposed to drugs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Thursday that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) will receive nearly $3 million from the U.S. Department of Justice to better identify and support children exposed to drugs, increase public safety, and reduce overdose death. These efforts are part of KDHE’s All Hands on DECK (drug-endangered children in Kansas) project.

“It is critical that we make resources and help available to stop the impact of drug addiction on our children,” Kelly said. “This funding will be instrumental in curbing the generational impact drugs have on Kansas families.”

According to the governor’s office, an estimated 140,860 children in Kansas live in environments where their parent or caregiver has a substance use disorder (SUD), and an estimated 5,155 Kansas infants are born exposed to substances every year. Kelly’s office says drug-endangered children are more likely to develop chronic diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity. They are also more likely to develop substance use disorder, financial difficulties, and employment challenges.

The project will work with populations of focus who are disproportionately impacted by substance use disorder and drug overdose. It divides the state into six regions to ensure geographic equity between rural/frontier and urban areas of the state and will engage Kansas tribes, including Iowa, Kickapoo, Potawatomi and Sac and Fox.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com