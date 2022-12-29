KU storms back, loses 3-OT heartbreaker in Liberty Bowl

MEMPHIS, (KWCH and AP) - The University of Kansas football team was on its heels. The Jayhawks trailed by as many as 25 in the second half and remained in a 38-20 hole in the fourth quarter. The Jayhawks continued to scrap, but there wasn’t much to indicate this one would end as an instant classic. That’s exactly what it would up being. But in the end, Arkansas hung on to win the Liberty Bowl, breaking KU’s heart Wednesday night in Memphis, 55-53 in three overtimes. The Jayhawks turnaround season ended with a 6-7 final record.

A quick-strike offense and perfect execution on a late onside kick boosted this one past regulation. KU stormed back to tie Arkansas inside the final minute, 38-38. Arkansas ran deep into KU territory as time expired. Perhps the wildest game of this college football season headed for overtime. The drama was just beginning.

The first two overtime sessions ended with each team scoring a touchdown and executing the extra points (PATs in the first overtime and two-point conversions in the second). The third overtime in college football lines both teams up for two-point conversions. Arkansas converted, KU could not. The Jayhawks ran a reverse pitch to wide receiver/backup QB Jason Bean. Met with

With a pair of Razorbacks closing in, Bean forced a pass that sailed out of the back of the end zone. The conversion failed and Arkansas’s celebration began. This season, Bean guided the Jayhawks when starting quarterback Jalen Daniels was injured to get the Jayhawks to bowl eligibility. Lining up behind center, Daniels, a junior was the best player on the field in the Liberty Bowl. He turned in a record-breaking performance, passing for 544 yards and five touchdowns. Daniels also ran for a touchdown. He set Liberty Bowl records for passing yards, touchdown passes, completions (37) and total TDs scored (6).

Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold led KU with 167 and 119 receiving yards respectively. Daniels touchdown passes connected with five receivers: Grimm, Mason Fairchild, Ky Thomas, Douglas Emilien and Jared Casey. A strong rushing attack carried Arkansas. Quarterback KJ Jefferson led that effort, running for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

That rushing attack appeared to have Arkansas in the driver’s seat until KU found late-game magic. After a 10-yard pass from Daniels to Emilien and an extra point moved the Jayhawks within striking distance, down 38-30, KU lined up for the do-or-die onside kick. The perfectly-executed kick bounced past Arkansas’s front line. KU recovered near midfield and immediately got to work. Daniels completed a 34-yard pass to Grimm to set the Jayhawks up with a first down inside the Arkansas 20. a pair of incompletions and a penalty had KU’s back against the wall, but there was no panic. Daniels connected with Grimm for a 21-yard touchdown pass with 41 seconds left. He completed the two-point conversion toss to Lawrence Arnold.

After tying the game and electrifying its fans, the Jayhawks hung on to keep Arkansas off the scoreboard in that final 41 seconds. The magic wore off in the do-or-die-two-point-conversion battle that begins with the third overtime, but KU’s overall effort could carryover into an offseason in which the big challenge will be to build on a year that saw KU reach its first bowl game since 2008.

