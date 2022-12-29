2 strangers become friends during altered holiday trip

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Flight delays and cancellations are a headache for most but for Marcette Perales and Brett Christensen, it turned out to be the start of a new friendship.

“It was like we were on an episode of ‘Home Alone’ when the mom’s trying to get home to Kevin,” said Christensen, who was stranded in Houston after a canceled flight.

Perales had flown to Houston from Wichita after visiting family for the holidays. She said her United Airline flight from Houston to Portland, Oregon were on time when she left Kansas. But, when she landed in Texas, she found out her flight back home had been canceled.

“I went to the help desk and I asked if there was any flights to Portland any time soon and there wasn’t,” said Perales.

“I was just listening into her conversation to see if she had a better idea than I had at the airport and she didn’t,” said Christensen. “And I said ‘do you want to go to Sacramento?’”

A flight for both of the stranded travelers to California would get Perales closer to Portland and Christensen closer to his next flight destination, Seattle.

Perales said she needed to do some background checks on Christensen before she said yes to traveling with him.

“My mom, bless her heart, I had to text her ‘hey, turns out I will get to Portland before Christmas but I’m going with a stranger,’” said Perales. “She freaked out so she said ‘what’s his name, what does he do?’ And so I sent it to my mom and she Googled him and sent me a picture of his LinkedIn and said ‘oh look, he’s kinda cute. If he gets you home, I’ll be forever grateful.’”

After arriving in Sacramento, the two got a rental car and made an over eight hour trip to north to Portland. After Perales was home, Christensen continued on for more than two hours before finally reaching Seattle.

Both say they’re grateful they had each other during this time.

“When I was asking the help desk if there were any flights to Seattle or Oregon he asked me ‘Washington State or Washington DC?’ And I just knew I was helpless,” said Perales. “When he was giving me this plan, I’m used to kind of someone take charge, I don’t know what to do. And he was taking charge. So, yeah, I’m thankful.”

“I saw someone else in the same predicament so yeah it turned into a good adventure. Good times,” said Christensen.

Perales made it home to Portland and Christensen made his family trip to Hawaii for the holiday. But each say their best gift, was a new friendship.

