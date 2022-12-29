Professional plumbers busy with emergency calls after last week’s arctic blast

A plumber with Eck Services in Wichita, responds to a call concerning a pipe that recently was...
A plumber with Eck Services in Wichita, responds to a call concerning a pipe that recently was frozen.(KWCH)
By Lily Wu and KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. Eck Services in Wichita is among local plumbing services reporting a high volume of emergency calls. Eck Services reported having more than 50 calls for help, just on Monday morning. Those calls are from businesses, as well as homes.

Among the calls tradesmen with Eck Services responded to was Wichita’s Waste Connections Transfer Station where the business shut off its water due to a broken line. Eck Services Commercial Piping Manager Shaun Messmer said most of the calls this week concern frozen pipes. While he expects that to continue over the next couple days at least, Messmer recommends prevention to avoid the emergency that can result in a large expense and extensive cleanup process.

“Make sure we got your water running; nothing connected to your hose bibbs (exterior faucets, or spigots), plug up any holes you may have in your crawl space or your basement, anything that you can do to just hold the heat that you have in your home,” Messmer said.

While the professional plumbers have been busy repairing or replacing pipes this week, they say the job is rewarding, being able to make a difference for many.

“We all come to work with a common goal. Whether we’re plumbers, HVACs or electricians. That’s to keep people healthy and happy in their homes and businesses,” Messmer said. “The satisfaction comes in after the stress. We probably have a solid week of dealing with these issues. And then after that, we’ll go back to our normal pace of work.”

To avoid having pipes burst when temperatures dip well below freezing for an extended stretch, Messmer recommends preventative measures that include disconnecting hoses during the winter and hiring professionals to check insulation on your piping to make sure pipes are not exposed to the elements.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

12 News
13-year-old girl found safe after going missing late Monday
12 News
Minimum-custody inmate back in custody after walking away from work release
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
File Graphic
17-year-old, 23-year-old critically injured in NE Wichita shooting

Latest News

flight cancelations
Travelers in Wichita discuss experiences with nationwide flight delays, cancelations
Wildcats in New Orleans
K-State players enjoy beignets, other New Orleans fare ahead of Sugar Bowl
Southwest Airlines in Wichita's Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport
Widespread Southwest cancelations impacting travelers in Wichita
Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma