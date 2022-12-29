Professional plumbers busy with emergency calls after last week’s arctic blast

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As temperatures warm up across Kansas following last week’s arctic blast, the thawing of ice is starting to expose some serious problems with frozen pipes. Eck Services in Wichita is among local plumbing services reporting a high volume of emergency calls. Eck Services reported having more than 50 calls for help, just on Monday morning. Those calls are from businesses, as well as homes.

Among the calls tradesmen with Eck Services responded to was Wichita’s Waste Connections Transfer Station where the business shut off its water due to a broken line. Eck Services Commercial Piping Manager Shaun Messmer said most of the calls this week concern frozen pipes. While he expects that to continue over the next couple days at least, Messmer recommends prevention to avoid the emergency that can result in a large expense and extensive cleanup process.

“Make sure we got your water running; nothing connected to your hose bibbs (exterior faucets, or spigots), plug up any holes you may have in your crawl space or your basement, anything that you can do to just hold the heat that you have in your home,” Messmer said.

While the professional plumbers have been busy repairing or replacing pipes this week, they say the job is rewarding, being able to make a difference for many.

“We all come to work with a common goal. Whether we’re plumbers, HVACs or electricians. That’s to keep people healthy and happy in their homes and businesses,” Messmer said. “The satisfaction comes in after the stress. We probably have a solid week of dealing with these issues. And then after that, we’ll go back to our normal pace of work.”

To avoid having pipes burst when temperatures dip well below freezing for an extended stretch, Messmer recommends preventative measures that include disconnecting hoses during the winter and hiring professionals to check insulation on your piping to make sure pipes are not exposed to the elements.

