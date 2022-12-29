Quiet weather to wrap up the year

The winds back down for most of the state and temperatures will be seasonal
Chilly but quiet for Friday
By Ross Janssen
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some wintry weather in northwest Kansas and wind gusts above 50 near Wichita, the weather calms down into the overnight and the remainder of the week and holiday weekend should be quiet.

Expect the clouds to move out during the overnight hours with lows in the 20s for much of the state. The winds will die down statewide and should remain pretty light on Friday. Highs will be in the 40s for most of Kansas with plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

A return of south winds on Saturday will help to warm things up, but only by a few degrees. Southern Kansas will have highs in the low 50s, but farther north, it will be another day with highs in the mid and upper 40s. Sunshine and good travel weather is expected.

New Years Day will have some increase in clouds, but highs will still be in the 40s and 50s. The first storm of 2023 will arrive on Monday with central and eastern Kansas getting some rain. Western Kansas should get cold enough to see a changeover to snow, but it’s too early to forecast how much. The system may slow down and linger into Tuesday, at which time it will be cold enough for some leftover light snow to impact most of the area. Temperatures will be colder, but there’s no Arctic air coming in, so highs will still be in the 30s and 40s behind the system.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear; less wind. Wind: W/N 5-15. Low: 27.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and cooler. Wind: N/SE 5-10. High: 49.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 32.

Sat: High: 54 Becoming mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 52 Low: 35 Increasing clouds.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 40 Drizzle, then scattered rain and thunder. Breezy.

Tue: High: 38 Low: 30 AM wintry mix, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 40 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 21 Mostly sunny.

