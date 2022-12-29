Reno County awarded $820,000 KDOT grant to replace bridge near Buhler

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Public Works Department, on behalf of Reno County, has been chosen to receive $820,000 in grant funding for the replacement of the bridge on Victory Road one-half mile east and two miles south of Buhler. The grant is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Off System Bridge Program.

Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain, said that this was the third time he had applied for the grant to replace the 140-foot-long bridge that spans the Little Arkansas River. The bridge was built in 1962 and Brittain said that major floods have twice caused the bridge deck to loosen from the piling supporting the bridge. Because of the large size of the bridge, Reno County’s bridge crew is not able to build a new bridge.

“I’m very pleased to be able to replace another bridge with a minimal cost to the taxpayers and be able to mark another bridge off the needed replacement list,” Brittain said.

KDOT received 99 applications requesting assistance for projects totaling $93.2 million in construction costs. KDOT awarded $20.5 million to 22 projects in the program supporting $22.3 million worth of total construction costs. The maximum amount of funding for the project is $820,000. Eligible work includes construction and inspection performed under contract. Reno County is responsible for any costs over the maximum award as well as costs for design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and any non-participating costs.

