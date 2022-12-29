Reno County awarded $820,000 KDOT grant to replace bridge near Buhler

Victory Road bridge near Buhler, Kan.
Victory Road bridge near Buhler, Kan.(Reno County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Reno County Public Works Department, on behalf of Reno County, has been chosen to receive $820,000 in grant funding for the replacement of the bridge on Victory Road one-half mile east and two miles south of Buhler. The grant is part of the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) Federal Fiscal Year 2024 Off System Bridge Program.

Reno County Public Works Director Don Brittain, said that this was the third time he had applied for the grant to replace the 140-foot-long bridge that spans the Little Arkansas River. The bridge was built in 1962 and Brittain said that major floods have twice caused the bridge deck to loosen from the piling supporting the bridge. Because of the large size of the bridge, Reno County’s bridge crew is not able to build a new bridge.

“I’m very pleased to be able to replace another bridge with a minimal cost to the taxpayers and be able to mark another bridge off the needed replacement list,” Brittain said.

KDOT received 99 applications requesting assistance for projects totaling $93.2 million in construction costs. KDOT awarded $20.5 million to 22 projects in the program supporting $22.3 million worth of total construction costs. The maximum amount of funding for the project is $820,000. Eligible work includes construction and inspection performed under contract. Reno County is responsible for any costs over the maximum award as well as costs for design, right-of-way acquisition, utility relocation and any non-participating costs.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
Most snow will happen Thursday morning
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
generic
Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

Latest News

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks to supporters as she nears the end of her campaign for...
Kansas Health Department receiving $3 million to help kids exposed to drugs
Newborn giraffe at Garden City zoo.
Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
Does It Work? Sheertex tights
Does it Work? Sheertex tights
Justice for Andrew Finch
Vigil commemorates 5 years since death of Andrew Finch in Wichita swatting call