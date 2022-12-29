Starbucks altering rewards program

It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.
It's going to take more effort to get a free beverage at Starbucks.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Starbucks is changing its rewards program.

Starting Feb. 13, members will need to spend more to get free drinks and food.

Right now, members earn a free cup of coffee or tea, baked good or packaged snack when they have 50 stars, or points.

Soon, it will cost them 100 stars.

A free latte, frappuccino or hot breakfast item will cost 200 stars instead of 150, and salads, lunch sandwiches or protein boxes are going from 200 stars to 300.

Members earn one star for every dollar they spend using a credit card. They earn two stars if they use a Starbucks card.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
Most snow will happen Thursday morning
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
generic
Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita
Tmori Wright.
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in NE Wichita shooting Tuesday

Latest News

More than a dozen people have died in a fire at a hotel and casino in Cambodia’s Southern...
VIDEO/STILLS: Deadly blaze at Cambodian casino
National guard members check on residents, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Buffalo N.Y., following...
Buffalo roads reopen as search for storm victims continues
Newborn giraffe at Garden City zoo.
Garden City’s Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes newborn giraffe
A casino fire in Cambodia has killed more than a dozen.
RAW: Casino fire in Cambodia
A casino caught fire overnight in Poipet, Cambodia.
Massive fire at Cambodia hotel casino kills at least 19