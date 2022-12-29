Video shows Wichita police officers rescuing young children from smoke-filled home

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New video released Thursday shows Wichita police officers rescuing three young children from a smoke-filled home. The emergency situation happened last week in southeast Wichita. Thursday, 12 News sat down with the two officers who were responding to another call when the safety of a young child changed the course of their day.

WPD officers Travis Cox and Jerrad Daniels said saving lives is one of the most rewarding parts of their jobs.

“I think the main thing is just to help someone or try to make some kind of difference in someone’s life,” Cox said. “I think that’s why anyone ever gets into police work.”

Last Wednesday, they stepped up to save three young children, ages 4, 2 and 3-months old. Officers Cox and Daniels were responding to a domestic violence call in southeast Wichita when they noticed a young boy, standing in the cold outside another house, wearing only a t-shirt and a diaper.

“No shoes and no socks, standing on the porch, crying. So with the weather as cold as it was, middle of the day, him crying, it was obvious something was wrong,” Daniels said.

Body cam footage shows the heavy smoke coming from inside the home. On the video, you can see Daniels carrying a baby out of the house.

“I grabbed the child and made my way outside the residence,” he said. “Officer Cox was getting the other boy on the couch in the living room. At this point, our only thought was to get them warm. Like I said, it was cold outside.”

The three small children were home alone when the fire started. Cox and Daniels said they hope others can learn from the emergency situation.

“Anything can happen, especially when they’re that young and they can’t take care of themselves,” Cox said. “You just can’t leave kids alone by themselves, not even for five minutes.”

In this situation, two officers were at the right place at the right time to help a family avoid tragedy before Christmas.

“I’ve done a lot of things over my career, but to be able to save lives -- we helped them out that day -- is something that will stay, I’m sure, [with] both of us forever,” Daniels said.

The Wichita Fire Department said the small fire that started in the kitchen spread a lot of smoke throughout the house. Police arrested the children’s 24-year-old mother for child endangerment. The Sedgwick County district attorney said the case has been presented and there will be an update next week.

