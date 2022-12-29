Warm near Wichita, weather alert for snowfall in northwest Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says our weather here in south-central Kansas will be fairly calm and quiet with wake-up temperatures in the 40s and a mild afternoon with highs in the 50s, but northwestern Kansas is in a Winter Weather Alert until 1 p.m. for accumulating snowfall.

A band of light to moderate snow will push into western Kansas allowing for widespread 1-3′' of snow, but a few locations in far northwestern Kansas may see isolated totals of 3-5′'. The majority of the snow will fall between 6-11 a.m. and may be moderate to heavy at times reducing visibility and allowing for snowpack and slick roadways. Travel on I-70 from Hays to the Colorado state line will likely be hazardous at times.

Southwest Kansas may see light rain with a few snowflakes mixed in, but the further southwest you go in the state, the warmer it will be so no snow accumulation is expected in that part of the state; this will mainly be a northwestern Kansas snow event.

Here in eastern Kansas, we will see one more day of highs well above normal this afternoon for central with highs in the upper 40s/50s. An increase in cloud cover is anticipated throughout the day with breezy NW winds at 10-20 mph. Our weather will calm down after today’s snow in western Kansas with the entire state cooling down heading into the Holiday weekend.

New Year’s Day is looking to be cool with highs in the 30s and 40s statewide, which is near normal for this time of year. However, a chance of rain/snow returns to the state Sunday night into Monday night as a powerful storm system is expected to develop over the southwestern U.S. and track towards Kansas. At this time, strong winds, heavy rain/snow all appear to be possible. It is still too early to discuss who gets what, but current thinking is there is a potential for western Kansas to see some moderate snowfall and eastern Kansas to mainly see rain and possibly a little snowfall. This is definitely a system to watch

After this system we will start trending up temperature wise with the first full week of the New Year expected to see above average high temperatures, mainly in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Wind: SW/NW 10-20mph. High: 54

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies. Wind: NW/E 5-10. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: E/SE 5-10. High: 48

Sat: High: 52 Low: 32 Decreasing clouds.

Sun: High: 53 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 42 Low: 28 Rainy during the morning, pm wintry mix.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy.

Wed: High: 23 Low: 26. Partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com