Widespread Southwest cancelations impacting travelers in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A situation that’s snowballed over the past few days with travel nightmares across the U.S. in the form of thousands of cancelations and delays, has led to the launch of a federal investigation.

By early Wednesday afternoon on the East Coast, about 90% of all canceled flights for the day in the U.S. were on Southwest, according to the FlightAware tracking service. The cancelations and delays are impacting weary travelers across the country, including at Wichita’s Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport.

As of late Wednesday afternoon, there were still two Southwest Flights on schedule for Wichita’s main airport. The rest were canceled for the day. At the airport Wednesday, 12 News spoke to one man who was there to pick up his family’s luggage that finally arrived Tuesday night, three days after the family returned home.

He said he thinks the problem was with staffing.

“They didn’t have enough employees, they didn’t have enough pilots,” he said. “They’re blaming a computer system issue. I don’t see the computer system issue. When we were in Vegas, they kicked 37 people off our flight so they could fly in pilots and employees with us, knowing that we weren’t going to go anywhere. So, they went ahead and sent us to Denver, knowing that we weren’t going to get out of there.”

Passengers said a lack of communication from Southwest Airlines has been especially frustrating. Some didn’t know their flight had been canceled until they checked the status online.

