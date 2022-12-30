1 injured in apartment fire near Lincoln and Rock

Apartment fire
Apartment fire(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a house fire in the 1200 block of S. Longfellow Friday morning.

The fire call came in just before 6:15 a.m. at the Towers Apartments near Lincoln and Rock in southeast Wichita.

A 12 News photojournalist is on the scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available.

