Armed Garden City man surrenders after 2 1/2-hour standoff

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An armed Garden City man surrendered after a 2 1/2 hour standoff that began with his complaint about a power outage at his home.

At around 1:05 p.m. on Thursday, Garden City police responded to a call for a criminal threat to the city’s administrative staff.. When they arrived there, they were told that 53-year-old Charles Holt called staff and made threatening comments about having the power at his home restored.

Officers assisted Garden City electric personnel while they replaced a meter and restored power to Holt’s home. There, Holt began yelling at officers and City personnel. When the work was completed, Holt stood in the doorway of his home in the 900 block of Theron Place with a gun, threatening to shoot officers. As officers took cover, Holt barricaded himself inside the home.

Initial negotiations stalled, and police obtained a search warrant for the home. After about 2 1/2 hours, Holt surrendered to police and was arrested without incident. During the search of the home, police found three loaded guns within reach of Holt, including the gun previously seen by officers. Holt was booked into the Finney County Jail on requested charges of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, two counts of criminal threat, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

