Car crashes into frozen creek in Saline County

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A man freed himself and sought aid at a nearby home after crashing his car into a frozen Gypsum Creek in Saline County.

First responders were notified of the crash shortly after 1 a.m. Friday on Gypsum Valley Road. The vehicle left the roadway, hit a road-closed sign and rolled into the creek.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition. The crash is being investigated by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol.

