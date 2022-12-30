Does It Work? Glare Guard

Testing the Glare Guard for Does It Work Wednesday
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Driving with the sun in your eyes can be dangerous, as well as frustrating. The makers of the Glare Guard promise their product can help with that issue by extending your visor and blocking light.

Does the $34.99 visor extender deliver on what’s promised? To put it to the test, 12 News enlisted the help of Hilario Orozco, manager of The Windshield Shop in Wichita.

