Ford County girl launches business turning feed sacks into shopping bags

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 12-year-old girl near Bucklin recently started a creative endeavor that’s evolved into a successful business. Larrah Feikert makes reusable shopping bags out of old animal feed sacks. The unique designs are in high demand. Working hard over the holiday break, Feikert is running her business independently.

The 12-year-old said she does lean on her mom for connecting with customers on social media. In her short time in business, she already has a system to make and ship her shopping bags quickly.

“I wash them and then I cut them the right length, and then sow them,” she explained.

She then delivers them or ships them. The audience she’s built extends beyond Kansas.

“I’ve had some in like Pennsylvania and Colorado, but mostly southwest Kansas,” she said of the customers she’s picked up.

Feikert began selling the handmade bags while working on another business endeavor. The reusable shopping bags are just the latest entry in her young portfolio.

“I sell rabbits,” Feikert said. “And when I went on Facebook to post a litter, and I saw someone else making these, and I thought I could do it since we go through so many feed sacks since we have so many animals.”

Feikert said she plans to keep her business going after the school year starts up again.

You can learn more about Feikert’s business and see the products she makes on the Facebook page for Whirlwind Farm.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com