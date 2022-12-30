Pawnee County sheriffs seize 50 pounds of marijuana

Marijuana seized during Pawnee County traffic stop.
Marijuana seized during Pawnee County traffic stop.(Pawnee County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - During a traffic stop late Thursday night, a Pawnee County Sheriff’s discovered and seized more than 50 pounds of marijuana.

The stop happened at around 11:15 p.m., when the deputy conducted the stop on US 56 Highway in Pawnee County for a traffic infraction.  A Pawnee County K-9 was deployed and detected a smell of marijuana.

During the investigation, 47 vaccu-seal bags were located within two separate suitcases concealing more than 50 pounds of marijuana. The driver and passenger were arrested on charges of speeding, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC and no drug tax stamp.

