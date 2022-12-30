Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says after an active weather day yesterday, the weather will be much calmer today with cooler temperatures, but nice weather statewide. This afternoon we are expecting highs in the 40s with mainly sunny skies. Winds will be much lighter across the state with overall quiet weather conditions heading into the Holiday Weekend.

New Year’s Day is looking to be nice with seasonable highs in the 30s and 40s statewide. Skies will be mainly clear, and winds will be light. If you have late night plans Saturday to ring in the new year, you should be good to go as the weather statewide will be calm. However, you will need the jacket at midnight on Sunday morning as temperatures will be chilly.

Our next weather maker will begin developing on Jan. 1 in the southwestern U.S. and push our way Sunday night into Monday night. This next storm system will bring a chance of rain/storms/snow to the state. At this time, strong winds, heavy rain, a couple storms in south central/southeastern Kansas, and even snow all appear to be possible. It is still too early to discuss who gets what, but current thinking is there is a potential for western Ks to see some moderate snowfall and eastern Kansas to mainly see rain/storms and possibly a little wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday. This is definitely a system to watch.

After this system we will start trending up temperature wise with the first full week of the New Year expected to see above average high temperatures, mainly in the 50s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 48

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 27

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Wind: S 5-10. High: 54

Sun: High: 53 Low: 42 Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain overnight.

Mon: High: 45 Low: 30 Rainy during the morning, afternoon/evening storm, overnight wintry mix.

Tue: High: 28 Low: 42 AM wintry mix, otherwise cloudy.

Wed: High: 23 Low: 26. Partly cloudy skies.

Thu: High: 49 Low: 30 Mostly sunny skies.

