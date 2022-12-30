Quiet weather to wrap up the year

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A rather quiet weekend is ahead for Kansas with light winds and dry weather through the New Year’s holiday. If you planning to travel either day, the weather should remain fairly tame throughout Kansas and many surrounding areas.

Saturday will be the milder of the two days this weekend, with most areas seeing highs in the mid to upper 50s. It will be a little cooler in the northwest with some leftover snow cover to melt off, but highs will still be near 50. Light south winds are expected.

Sunday may have some foggy weather in central and eastern Kansas, and throughout the day, clouds will gradually increase ahead of the first storm of the new year. Much of the state will have highs in the 40s, although some areas along the Kansas/Oklahoma state line will be in the low 50s.

Chances for drizzle and light freezing drizzle will develop in far weather Kansas early Monday. Ice accumulations look unlikely, but there may be some travel concerns early in the day for the northwest. The rest of the state will be looking at drizzle or some light rain developing throughout the day. At this time, amounts won’t be all that heavy (either ice, rain, or snow). It will be warm enough to keep things liquid over central and eastern Kansas, but a changeover to some light snow is possible for the far west.

The storm system may still be around on Tuesday, with light wintry weather across central and northern Kansas that tapers off late in the afternoon. Look for highs to be in the in the 30s and 40s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 32.

Tomorrow: Early A.M. clouds, then mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 10-20. High: 57.

Tomorrow Night: Becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog. Wind: S/E 5-10. Low: 35.

Sun: High: 52 Morning fog, then mostly cloudy.

Mon: High: 47 Low: 40 AM drizzle, then cloudy with some afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 32 AM drizzle/frz. drizzle, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 41 Low: 23 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 21 Sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.