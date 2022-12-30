RB Deuce Vaugh at front of Tide defense minds heading into Sugar Bowl

TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running...
TCU cornerback Josh Newton (24) and safety Namdi Obiazor (4) try to stop Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn (22) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)(Richard W. Rodriguez | AP)
By Bryan Grabauskas and Vince Lovergine
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong season from the Wildcats, and specifically RB Deuce Vaughn has Kansas State playing in their first New Year’s Six Bowl under Coach Chris Klieman.

They know Vaughn will play a big role in their game plan against No. 5 Alabama. Also aware of K-State’s strength in the ground game: Alabama’s defense. 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine and KWCH Sports Reporter Tejay Cleland sum up what both teams are saying ahead of their big matchup.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
Most snow will happen Thursday morning
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Patrol vehicle with the Hays Police Department
Ticket dismissed after vape pen found in terminally ill man’s hospital room
generic
Man suspected in double murder arrested in N. Wichita

Latest News

K-State practice
K-State offense, Alabama defense breakdown Sugar Bowl matchup
Thunder Make a Wish
Wichita Thunder grants wish for lifelong fan
KU vs. Arkansas
KU loses Liberty Bowl heartbreaker in 3-OT thriller
Wichita State head coach Isaac Brown looks on in a 83-52 win over Newman on November 2, 2022,...
Shockers lose AAC opener at UCF