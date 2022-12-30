RB Deuce Vaugh at front of Tide defense minds heading into Sugar Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, Kan. (WIBW) - A strong season from the Wildcats, and specifically RB Deuce Vaughn has Kansas State playing in their first New Year’s Six Bowl under Coach Chris Klieman.

They know Vaughn will play a big role in their game plan against No. 5 Alabama. Also aware of K-State’s strength in the ground game: Alabama’s defense. 13 Sports Director Vince Lovergine and KWCH Sports Reporter Tejay Cleland sum up what both teams are saying ahead of their big matchup.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.