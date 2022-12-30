Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular burger stand in Wichita faces frustration after being targeted by thieves just days after Christmas. Early Wednesday morning, thieves stole the air conditioner from Sport Burger, at 134 N. Hillside. Surveillance footage shows two suspects in a pickup truck.

Wednesday’s theft isn’t the first time thieves and vandals have targeted Sport Burger.

“Between the picnic table, the flower pots and now the air conditioner, it just keeps getting more and more expensive, Sport Burger co-owner Connie Williams said of what’s been taken or damaged from the restaurant. “When I saw ( the air conditioner) was gone, I cried because I was like, ‘what else is going to happen?’'

Williams said “it hurts [her] heart that somebody thought it was okay to take that air conditioner.”

Anyone with information on the early Wednesday morning theft or who can identify two men seen on the surveillance footage, should contact the Wichita Police Department.

