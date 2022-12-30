Week of Jan. 2: Job of the Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - This week, the Workforce Centers of South Central Kansas is featuring CDL Theme

MONDAY: Bus Operator - Full-Time | City of Wichita | Wichita | $17.33 | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12247796 | Qualifications: •Requires ability to obtain passenger and air brake endorsements in order to complete new driver training. •High school diploma or equivalent •CDL with airbrake and passenger endorsements is preferred | City of Wichita has 41 additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

TUESDAY: Class A CDL Truck Driver | Groendyke Transport, Inc. | Wichita | $1,300 - $1,600 Weekly | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12356595 | Qualifications: •Applicants must be least 23 years or older •Class A CDL or the foreign equivalent of a Commercial Driver’s License •Must have no more than 1 moving violation in the past 12 months | Groendyke Transport, Inc. has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

WEDNESDAY: Route Sales Driver | Hiland Dairy | Wichita | $845 Weekly | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12301650 | Qualifications: •Some High School or less •2 years experience •Must have a Class A or B Commercial Driver’s License| Hiland Dairy has two additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

THURSDAY: CDL Student | Air Capitol Delivery & Warehouse | Wichita | $0.48 - $0.63 per mile | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11565621 | Qualifications: •DOT Physical •Drug and Alcohol Screening •21 years old •Meet all other driver requirements as required by the FMCSA | Air Capitol Delivery & Warehouse has no additional postings on KANSASWORKS.COM.

FRIDAY: OTR CDL | Hamilton Trucking Company | Valley Center | $0.50 per mile | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/12359169 | Qualifications: •Average 3000 miles a week •Some High School or less •1 year Experience| Hamilton Trucking Company has no additional posting on KANSASWORKS.COM.

