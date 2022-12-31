Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita firefighters encountered heavy flames and smoke Friday night in response to a west Wichita house fire. The fire started about 9 p.m. at a home in the 1200 block of South Seville, near Kellogg and Tyler. Crews managed to knock down the blaze within about an hour of their initial response.

As of late Friday night, the investigation into what started the fire was ongoing. The Wichita Fire Department confirmed the home’s residents safely made it out of the house. There were no reported injuries on the call.

