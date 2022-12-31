Kansas State falls to Alabama in Sugar Bowl, 45-20

New Orleans (KWCH) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young threw five touchdowns as the Crimson Tide overwhelmed Kansas State in a 45-20 victory in the Sugar Bowl on Saturday at Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans.

Kansas State opened the game with an interception thrown by Will Howard. After a three-and-out, Ty Zentner’s 41-yard field goal gave Kansas State a 3-0 lead.

The Wildcats extended the lead to 10-0 with an 88-yard rushing touchdown by Deuce Vaughn, the second-longest rush in Sugar Bowl history.

Alabama’s next two drives would result in passing touchdowns by Young, putting the Crimson Tide ahead 14-10 early in the second quarter. It was part of a 35-0 run for the Tide, who scored three touchdowns in 2:30 of game time around halftime.

Howard was held to 210 yards passing and two interceptions. Vaughn rushed 22 times for 133 yards.

Kansas State ends its season 10-4.

