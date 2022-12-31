One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car.

It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon.

Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Wichita Police say it’s important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to watch out for pedestrians.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com