One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are working a traffic crash on Douglas Saturday morning after a man riding on an electric scooter was hit by a car.
It happened between Grove and Hydraulic before noon.
Wichita Police tell 12 News the man was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wichita Police say it’s important for drivers to be aware of their surroundings and to watch out for pedestrians.
Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com