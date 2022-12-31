Mild New Year’s Day, rain and a wintry mix Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be mild again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s as skies turn cloudy during the afternoon.

The increase in clouds will come ahead of our next storm system that will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to northwest Kansas starting Sunday night. Areas of fog will be possible across the rest of the state.

The wintry mix will continue over northwest Kansas during the day Monday while rain and a few thunderstorms spread across the rest of the state.

Snow accumulation will remain less than 1 inch over northwest Kansas, but ice amounts up to one-tenth of an inch will be possible, which could lead to slick travel conditions from Sunday night and throughout the day Monday.

Precipitation will end Monday evening, then dry weather is expected for the rest of the week ahead. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler behind the system with highs in the 40s through midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Wind: Light. Low: 33

New Year’s Day: Becoming cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 41

Mon: High: 59 Showers and a few thunderstorms.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 27 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

