Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure

Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 8:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A local nonprofit stepped up to help dozens of people following the sudden closure of the Kansas Masonic Home senior living campus.

The group, Empowered Senior, offers educational resources and consultations to seniors and their loved ones, as well as no-cost home placement services. The Kansas Masonic Home called on the organization to assist with moving about 60 people to new homes following the announcement that the facility would close at the end of the year.

Empower Senior President Katherine Ambrose said this rehoming effort was the the organization’s largest undertaking so far.

“We may have three people moving at one time, so to have 60 people moving at one time, that was a big deal,” Ambrose said. “There have been times when maybe a section of a community would close down, but to have a whole entire community close and to have it happen at Christmastime on such short notice, it was just a shock.”

The now former residents of the Kansas Masonic Home have moved or will soon move to other communities across Wichita, with the exception of one who moved closer to family in Colorado. Looking ahead, Empower Senior voiced hope that someone eventually will buy and reopen the KMH campus.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Surveillance footage shows two men suspected of stealing the air conditioner from Sport Burger,...
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
Baby chimpanzee, Kucheza, turns one month old on Dec. 15, 2022.
Sedgwick County Zoo: Baby chimp, Kucheza, died from head trauma
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Marcette Perales and Brett Christensen
2 strangers become friends during altered holiday trip
Most snow will happen Thursday morning
Weather Alert - snow on the way to northwest Kansas

Latest News

Rabbi Shmulik Greenberg
Leader of local Jewish community discusses connecting faith with work, ties to Ukraine
12 News
Police: Wichita man reported missing found safe
Wichita Police Department badge
Wichita police, community members address sharp uptick in shootings, call for calm
Aldrick Scott made his first court appearance in Douglas County on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.
Murder charges filed against Topeka man for kidnapping, killing of Omaha woman