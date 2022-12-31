Sedgwick County opens non-emergency line for New Year’s Eve

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications
Sedgwick County Emergency Communications(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As people welcome in a New Year, Sedgwick County Emergency Communications has a line people can call for non-emergency nuisances.

From Dec. 31 at 9 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 1 a.m., people can call the non-emergency phone line: (316) 290-1011.

The line is an alternative to 9-1-1 to receive calls that are not life-threatening or threaten property—things like parties, excessive noise or fireworks.

The non-emergency line was established to prevent an influx of nuisance calls that can block emergency calls from reaching a call taker; the non-emergency line is activated during historically high call volumes and as otherwise needed. If someone calls 9-1-1 with a non-emergency, they will be transferred to the non-emergency line.

