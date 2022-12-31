Tranquil weather to start 2023

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A mix of clouds and sun today, with increasing clouds expected tonight and New Year’s Day. Temperatures will remain above normal through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

Quiet weather this weekend will quickly change by Monday as the first weather system of 2023 moves into the Plains. The exact track of this system is still uncertain, meaning there could be changes to the forecast before this weather system moves into Kansas- stay tuned for more updates. At this time, the system should spread clouds, drizzle and light rain across most of Kansas with a wintry mix of freezing rain, rain and snow for portions of western Kansas. The precipitation should begin early on Monday and end late Monday night. Rainfall amounts will be less than 0.25″, except in southeast Kansas where a few heavier showers and rumbles are possible Monday afternoon.

Drying out and colder for the middle of the week with highs in the 30s and 40s. Temperatures will rebound into the 40s and 50s by the end of the week into next weekend. A dry stretch of weather is expected after the rain on Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Early A.M. clouds, then mostly sunny and warmer. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. High: 57.

Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy with areas of fog by morning. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Early A.M. clouds and fog, then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the day. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 52.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy with fog and drizzle developing towards morning. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 42.

Mon: High: 55 AM drizzle, then cloudy with some afternoon showers.

Tue: High: 40 Low: 30 AM drizzle/frz. drizzle, then mostly cloudy. Breezy.

Wed: High: 39 Low: 24 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 21 Sunny.

Fri: High: 50 Low: 26 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 50 Low: 26 Mostly sunny, breezy.

