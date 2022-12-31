Wichita police ask for help in search for missing man with special needs

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department asks for the public’s help in the search for a 20-year-old man who has special needs from a traumatic brain injury. Police said the missing man, Dantevious Jones, was last seen at about 4 p.m. Friday near 13th and Lawrence, in Wichita.

Jones stands about 5′6 and weighs about 250 pounds, police say. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt, multicolored pajama pants, white socks and no shoes. Anyone who sees Jones or knows where he could be should call 911.

