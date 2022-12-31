Wichita State loses home AAC opener to East Carolina, falls to 0-2 in conference

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita State turned an eight-point deficit late in the first half into an eight-point lead in the second half, but a hot-shooting East Carolina team knocked off the Shockers 79-69 Saturday at Koch Arena.

ECU carved up Wichita State to the tune of 44.6% from 3-point land, making 10 of its attempts.

The Shockers went on a 14-2 run in the first five minutes of the second half, taking a 49-41 edge. But ECU seized momentum with an 8-0 spurt.

With the game tied at 56, ECU rallied to open up a 69-60 lead over the next six minutes.

Kenny Pohto finished with a career-high 21 points and 11 rebounds. Shammah Scott, making his second career start, scored a career-high 19 points. Craig Porter Jr. came off the bench after missing the mid-week loss at UCF with an ankle injury. He scored two points in 18 minutes of action.

The Shockers dropped to 7-7 and 0-2 in AAC play.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com