A nice New Year’s Day ahead of rain and wintry mix Monday

Nice and seasonable weather for the Holiday
Monday's Precipitation Chances
Monday's Precipitation Chances(KWCH)
By Adrian Campa
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says that it will be mild once again for New Year’s Day, then our next storm system will bring rain and wintry mix on Monday.

It will be a cold start to the day this morning with temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 50s as skies turn cloudy during the afternoon.

The increase in clouds will come ahead of our next storm system that will bring a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow to northwest Kansas starting Sunday night. Areas of fog will be possible across the rest of the state.

The wintry mix will continue over northwest Kansas during the day Monday while rain and a few thunderstorms spread across the rest of the state.

Snow accumulation will remain less than 1 inch over northwest Kansas, but ice amounts up to one-tenth of an inch will be possible, which could lead to slick travel conditions from Sunday night and throughout the day Monday.

Precipitation will end Monday evening, then dry weather is expected for the rest of the week ahead. Temperatures will turn a bit cooler behind the system with highs in the 40s through midweek.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

New Year’s Day: Becoming cloudy. Wind: E/NE 5-10. High: 55

Tonight: Cloudy with areas of fog developing. Wind: NE/E 5-10. Low: 41

Mon: High: 59 Showers and a few thunderstorms.

Tue: High: 43 Low: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 25 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 18 Mostly sunny.

Fri: High: 52 Low: 27 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 54 Low: 36 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
Surveillance footage shows two men suspected of stealing the air conditioner from Sport Burger,...
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
Man injured riding electric scooter after hit by car
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter
The Wichita Fire Department on Friday night, Dec. 30, responded to a house fire in the 1200...
Crews fight to knock down W. Wichita house fire
A 1-year-old dog was reportedly found tied up outside of an airport in Iowa.
Dog found tied up outside airport after owner boards plane, rescuers say

Latest News

Icy weather for northwest Kansas Monday with rain for the rest of the state.
Mild New Year’s Day, rain and a wintry mix Monday
Nice weekend, clouds increasing New Year's Day
Tranquil weather to start 2023
Light winds & chilly into 2023
Quiet weather to wrap up the year
Weather maker moving into Kansas.
Quiet holiday weekend, but changes early next week