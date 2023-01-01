Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating an overnight standoff.

Police were called to a home near 21st and Amidon late last night.

There, a man was barricaded inside with a child.

SWAT was called in, and after several hours of negotiations, police were able to talk the man out of the house. A police K-9 took him down.

He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital for treatment.

It is unknown why police were called to the home or what led to the standoff.

