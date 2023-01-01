Rain for most of Kansas Monday, ice and snow northwest

Tracking our next storm system for the start of the week
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, but a wintry mix is expected over northwest and north central...
Rain for most of Kansas Monday, but a wintry mix is expected over northwest and north central Kansas.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that our next storm system will bring rain to most of Kansas on Monday, but a wintry mix of snow and ice is expected for northwest Kansas.

Areas of freezing drizzle will begin to develop late tonight over northwest Kansas. Be prepared for the potential of slick conditions during the morning.

Across the rest of the state, temperatures will remain above freezing, and scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will begin to develop during the morning and will continue into the afternoon and evening. It will not rain all day long, but some occasional periods of rain will be possible.

Freezing drizzle will mix with snow at times Monday and into Monday night over portions of northwest and north central Kansas. Total snow accumulation from a trace to 2 inches will be possible with ice amounts up to one-tenth of an inch possible.

The storm system will exit Kansas by Tuesday with cooler weather on the way with highs returning to the 40s.

Dry weather is expected for the remainder of the week as temperatures gradually warm back into the 50s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Cloudy. Wind: NE 5-10. Low: 41

Tomorrow: Morning drizzle, then scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 55

Tomorrow Night: Evening showers and storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: S/W 5-15. Low: 33

Tue: High: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: High: 42 Low: 26 Partly cloudy.

Thu: High: 42 Low: 21 Sunny.

Fri: High: 53 Low: 26 Partly cloudy. Breezy.

Sat: High: 49 Low: 33 Partly cloudy.

Sun: High: 51 Low: 28 Mostly sunny.

