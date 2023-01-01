Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police are investigating a shooting on New Year’s Eve night that left two people hurt.

It happened near Meridian and Keywest in Wichita.

Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot. They were taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com