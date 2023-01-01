Wichita bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As 2022 comes to an end, bars in Wichita said they’re prepared for larger crowds on New Year’s Eve.

A masquerade ball is this year’s theme for the Rusty Nail near downtown Wichita.

“We just decorate and get staffed up,” Shauna Claycomb, owner of The Rusty Nail said. “It’s one of those if you work in the industry you know you’re working that night.”

Claycomb said she hopes to see many people ringing in the new year. She also said this New Year’s Eve marks the first normal one for bars in quite some time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she said she feels 2022 as a whole has brought some normalcy back.

“First normal year with all of our hours and everything,” Claycomb said. “We are excited.”

Claycomb said its important to make sure to be safe and not drink and drive. At The Rusty Nail, signs are up to remind those in attendance to find a safe ride home.

