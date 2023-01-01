Wichita couple welcomes New Year’s Day baby

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita hospital welcomes first baby born in 2023.

Wichita couple, Jessica and Nikki Scott, welcomed Ascension Via Christi St. Joseph’s first baby of the year with the arrival of their daughter, Laila Janelle, at 2:57 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

Although Laila wasn’t due to arrive until Jan. 7, her parents said they were hoping for a New Year’s baby and their wish was granted.

The family said they’re now looking forward to bringing Laila home to meet her 8-year-old sister and her 3-year-old brother.

