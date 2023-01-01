Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers Saturday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a physical altercation with two teenagers at Roller City.

WPD said just before 7 p.m. Saturday, off-duty officers working at the business were asked by the owner to remove a 15-year-old girl who the owner said had threatened staff. WPD said officers repeatedly asked the girl to leave and she attempted to strike an officer but missed. A physical altercation happened as the officer attempted to arrest her.

WPD said during the altercation, a second officer assisted in arresting the girl. The department said a 16-year-old boy then struck the second officer in the back of the head. The officer then attempted to arrest the boy which resulted in a physical altercation.

WPD said both teens were taken into custody and transported to the Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center (JIAC). Officers booked the 15-year-old girl for one count of assault, one count of battery of a law enforcement officer and one ordinance violation for aggressive and harassing contact. The 16-year-old boy was booked for one count of battery of law enforcement officer and two counts of obstruction.

WPD said it’s aware of video footage circulating on social media that shows a portion of the incident. It said with all officer use-of-force incidents, it’s being reviewed by the investigations division and professional standards bureau.

The department said anyone who witnessed the incident or anyone who has additional video footage they’re encouraged to contact investigators. You can call 316-268-4407 or email policeweb@wichita.gov. If you would like to share information anonymously, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

