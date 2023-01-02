3 kids die in NY house fire; 3 others, grandma hospitalized

Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home...
Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died after flames spread through a single family home in Buffalo, New York. Three other kids and their grandma were hospitalized.(Source: WKBW via CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 10:40 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Three children were killed and four other people, three of them children, were hospitalized following a two-alarm fire in New York.

Flames spread through a single family home Saturday morning in Buffalo, New York. Three girls, ranging in age from 7 to 10, died in the fire.

Three other children, including an infant, survived. Two of them are in critical condition at the hospital.

The children’s 63-year-old grandmother was also hurt in the fire. She is in critical condition at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire, but early reports indicate it started on the first floor in a dining area.

The deaths come as Buffalo recovers from a major blizzard. The winter storm dumped four feet of snow on the city and left dozens of people dead.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police tell us there was a party when the two people were shot.
Two shot New Year’s Eve night in Wichita
Kansas Masonic Home in Wichita, Kansas
Nonprofit helps to rehome dozens after Kansas Masonic Home’s sudden closure
Overnight standoff in NW Wichita ends with a man in custody.
Overnight NW Wichita standoff ends with man in custody
Surveillance footage shows two men suspected of stealing the air conditioner from Sport Burger,...
Thieves steal air conditioner from popular Wichita burger stand
Man injured riding electric scooter after hit by car
One injured after car hits man on an electric scooter

Latest News

Police say a 19-year-old man began swinging the machete at officers with no warning before he...
3 NYPD officers injured in machete attack at New Year's Eve checkpoint
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is investigating after two officers were involved in a...
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers
Wichita police report sharp uptick in shootings in the community.
Neighbors address concerns after shooting in northwest Wichita
Wichita Police Department badge
Two teens arrested after altercation with WPD officers Saturday night