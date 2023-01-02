Cheney woman, infant killed in Kiowa County crash

Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Cheney woman and an infant were killed in a Kiowa County crash when the woman’s vehicle was rear-ended on eastbound U54 on New Year’s Day.

The crash happened at around 8:30 Sunday evening. A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Adrienne Deal of Cheney was parked in the eastbound lane with its lights off, possibly disabled, when it was rear-ended by a semi tractor.

Deal and the infant, who had not yet turned one year old according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, were killed. The driver of the semi tractor, a 38-year-old Dodge City man, was uninjured.

