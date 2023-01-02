Foggy skies turn wet and stormy later today

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a foggy start to the day across south central Kansas and travel plans may be impacted by areas of low visibility through the middle of the day. The fog will lift by late morning, but gray skies stick around, and rain/thunder is a safe bet this afternoon and evening.

Northwest Kansas will be on the colder side of the storm system, and a wintry mix of freezing drizzle, sleet, and snow is likely northwest of a Sharon Springs to Smith Center line. Overall, the precipitation will be on the lighter side, but travel troubles are expected on roads like I-70 and Highway 36.

A cold front will sweep across Kansas tonight, and highs in the upper 50s today will be replaced by near normal lower 40s on Tuesday. However, sunshine returns tomorrow and plans on hanging around through the rest of the week.

A weak weather cold front will cruise across Kansas late Friday into Saturday. However, precipitation is not expected with the front and temperatures will only slide a few degrees with highs in the 40s expected this weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog, then rain/thunder in the afternoon. Wind: E/S 5-15. High: 57.

Tonight: A few evening showers, then decreasing clouds. Wind: S/W 10-20; gusty. Low: 35.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny, breezy, and cooler. Wind: NW 10-20; gusty. High: 44.

Wed: Low: 26. High: 42. Partly cloudy.

Thu: Low: 21. High: 45. Sunny.

Fri: Low: 26. High: 55. Mostly sunny and mild.

Sat: Low: 30. High: 48. Mostly sunny, slightly cooler.

Sun: Low: 25. High: 50. Sunny.

